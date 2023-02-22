The Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Mr Dumebi Kachikwu, has disclosed that he has no alliance with an party or candidate and will not be endorsing an candidate but will be remaining on the ballot.

Mr Kachikwu who was speaking to the This Morning programme with Yori Folarin on TVC News on Wednesday urged his supporters to get their PVC’s ready and vote him as President on the 25th of February.

Mr Kachikwu said the purported endorsement of the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party Mr Peter Obi by some members of his party is not surprising.

He added that the endorsement is just one of the antics of criminal elements within smaller parties who will endorse a candidate of the bigger parties.

He disclosed that some candidates too from the smaller parties who have no pedigree and are hopeless will also endorse a candidate of the bigger party to join on the bandwagon.

Mr Kachikwu said the issue of who is the authentic Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress is not in contention before the Independent National Electoral Commission but added that the records must be set straight.

He expressed his anger at the acceptance of the purported endorsement by the fringe section of his party by Mr Peter Obi despite his claim to being credible and above board in his dealings.

He said the acceptance says much about his character and the kind of person he is.

Going Further, He said he is worried by how Peter Obi has manipulated the emotions and sanity of Millions of young Nigerians to think he is actually a breath of Fresh Air.

He described him as someone who speaks and act differently to what he says all the time.

Mr Kachikwu added that Peter Obi is not what he presents himself as to young Nigerians who think he is different from the old order but may be worse.

He described Peter Obi as a serial law breaker who is now being presented as a saint who Churches have been bringing onto their pulpit presenting him as a good man.

According to Mr Kachikwu, it is a deeply worrying and upsetting.

On his chances of winning, he said things are very tough with betrayal from the Independent National Electoral Commission and factionalisation within his party.

He however insisted that he is not daunted by the obstacles adding that what he is offering to Nigerians is one indivisible Country where all people will be equal and one with no vulnerable Nigerian treated badly because of tribe, religion or creed.

He added that he is sure their is a silent majority out there who will come out on Election day and speak powerfully with their votes.

NAVY ASSURES BENUE RESIDENTS OF ADEQUATE SECURITY

The Nigerian Navy has assured Benue State residents of adequate security ahead of the forth coming elections.

The chief of the Naval staff, Awwal Gambo gave this assurance during the commissioning of the Nigerian Navy Barracks In Kanshio, Makurdi the Benue State Capital.

The Provost department of the Nigerian Navy is responsible for the impartation of discipline to service personnel.

To impart discipline, the well-being of officers and men of the Nigerian Navy remains important, that’s the reason for the establishment of the Naval Barracks.

This Barracks consists of 51 flats of 2 and 3 bedroom detached and semidetached flats, sitting on about 3 hectares of land.

This project holds value for the well-being of Nigerian navy personnel for operational effectiveness.

The Chief of the Naval Staff, seizes the moment to urge officers and men of the Nigerian Naval to maintain neutrality and be apolitical ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He adds that the rules of engagement, standard operating procedures and safety precautions must be adhered to.

He advises them to take ownership of the project as well as inculcate deliberate positive Maintance culture.