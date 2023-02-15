The Youth Awake Now (YAN), has urged Nigerian youths to promote peace in the forthcoming 2023 General Elections and make it free and devoid of violence, urging them to come out en-mass to vote candidate of their choice.

Advertisement

Leader of the group, Comrade Eric Oluwole, made the call in Lagos, at a press conference organised by Yoruba Youth Council (National) Body in conjunction with other Yoruba youth organizations in South-West region

Oluwole said it was high time for the Nigerian youths to speak with one voice irrespective of their socio economic, ethnic, religious or political background.

Advertisement

This was just as he charged President Muhammadu Buhari to order the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to reissue the old notes in large quantity back to the Nigerian economy to cushion the effect of scarcity, ahead of the general elections.

Oluwole urged the Federal Government to order the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) to immediately clear the bottlenecks around petroleum supply chains with military dispatch

Advertisement

He expressed the group’s optimism that if the twin problem of scarcity of fuel and physical cash were addressed, normalcy would return speedily to the Nigerian economy.