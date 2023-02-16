The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has felicitated with their Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai on his 63rd birthday.

The Speaker described Nasir El-Rufai as a core progressive who has exhibited dependability and reliability.

“Malam Nasir Ahmed El-rufai is a man of his words at all times”, the Speaker said.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila said the Kaduna State governor stands to be counted among patriotic Nigerians whose major concern is the unity of the country.