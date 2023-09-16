Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has felicitated with Bamanga Tukur, former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and governor of the defunct Gongola State, on his 88th birthday anniversary.

The Governor in a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, described the Octogenarian as a great citizen of Nigeria whose ideas and indelible imprints in the service and contributions to the nation, and humanity in general remains a reference point in the positive discourse of Nigeria’s progress, unity and stability.

“I join and rejoice with your family, friends and all well wishers in congratulating you on this auspicious celebration of your 88th birthday.” Governor Fintiri said

He prays for blessings, mercies, protection upon the life and all endeavours of Bamanga Tukur.

The statement read “Adamawa State celebrates this elder statesman whose outstanding achievements in the service of Nigeria brought a lot of pride and honour to the State; The accomplishments he recorded and leadership he demonstrated in his political career and business world have continued to inspire the younger generation to commit to the growth and development of the nation.”

He commended the leadership exhibited by Bamanga Tukur during his tenure as National Chairman of the PDP, where he ensured its unity in the face of daunting challenges.

Governor Fintiri also noted his fatherly advise whenever the need arises especially at some difficult periods of the State’s development.

The Governor urged Bamanga Tukur to continue to avail his wealth of experience and knowledge to Adamawa and the nation, especially in the current efforts to address the economic challenges bedeviling the country.

“I wish you good health, God’s protection and success in all your endeavours sir.” The Governor said.