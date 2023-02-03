The Federal Government has directed the Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) Ltd to explore potential opportunities in local and international markets in order to contribute its fair share to the digital economy and industrial revolution.

This was revealed by Prof. Isa Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, at a workshop on Satellite-Based Augmentation System (SBAS), a flight demonstration within Nigerian airspace by Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) Ltd using the NigComSat-1R payload, the L-Band.

Advertisement

The NigComSat-1R navigation (L-Band) payload provides Navigational overlay Services, which have disruptive applications in the aviation and non-aviation sectors.

The event which was organised by the SatNav Africa Joint Programme Office (JPO) in collaboration with the ANGA programme and Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) in conjunction with Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

Advertisement



Professor Pantami disclosed that Communications and Digital technology was the key enabler of other sectors like security, defense, health, agriculture, education and aviation,

He added that he has directed NIGCOMSAT to collaborate and reach out to the aviation sector for the application of SBAS.

The Minister also has the capacity to support the implementation of the Satellite-Based Augmentation System (SBAS) not only in Nigeria but in the whole 54 countries in Africa.

Advertisement

He therefore urged African nations to consider the Nigerian Communication Satellite when the need arises.

The Managing Director of NIGCOMSAT Ltd, Mr Tukur Lawal also added that it plans to contribute its own quota to the digital economy and industrial revolution by exploring more opportunities locally and internationally.

”For NIGCOMSAT Ltd to contribute its own quota in the digital economy and industrial revolution, we cannot remain in the comfort zone, but rather look for areas of exploring the market both local and international.

We will give all the support needed and innovations that will meet and convert all weaknesses to successes.”

Advertisement

He stressed the need for the different agencies of government regional and international partners to collaborate towards the success of the SBAS utilisation.

He added that the programme is to boost the knowledge-sharing platform to support stakeholders’ decision-making in the creation of synergies and enable benefits provided by SBAS in the continent, including safety, efficiency and environmental protection benefits.

Advertisement

Co-Host, Minister @ProfIsaPantami making his remarks during day 2 of the Workshop on Satellite Base Argumentation System (SBAS) implementation in Aviation in Africa aimed at supporting seamless & sustainable satellite navigation (GNSS/SBAS) solutions in Africa held in Abuja. pic.twitter.com/f1qwDJdY0S — Fed Ministry of Communications & Digital Economy (@FMoCDENigeria) February 2, 2023

Advertisement

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who was represented applauded the efforts of ministry of Communications and Digital Economy for its innovation that will drive the Aviation industry to the high standards to compete with the other countries in the world

“I believe the Satellite Based Augmentation System SBAS, will drive Civil Aviation Industry to our desired goal and this Satellite navigation will bring significant contribution in terms of of Safety and flight efficiency improvement while contributing to economic and social development in other economic sector in Africa.”

Advertisement

The Satellite Implementation, Outreach and Demonstration in Africa in Aviation had in attendance of representatives of European Union, African Union, ICAO, African Civil Aviation Commission, Ghana Civil Aviation Authority amongst other.

The Satellite lunched is expected to improve the Africa Aviation industry to recover its former dynamism in the near future despite the economic backslash of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Nigerian Communications Satellite Ltd (NIGCOMSAT) is a company and agency under the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy whose mission is to be the leading satellite operator and service provider in Africa.

Advertisement

NIGCOMSAT Ltd owns and operates the Nigerian Communications Satellite. The company provides innovative and cutting-edge satellite communications solutions by operating and managing a geostationary communication satellite-NigComSat–1R, built to provide domestic and international satellite services via a 2-way satellite communications services across West, Central, South East Africa, Europe and Asia. The satellite is a hybrid Communication Satellite with a payload for navigation overlay services (NOS) system similar to EGNOS.