The European Union observers say they are keen in monitoring that 2023 election from INEC preparedness actions of political parties before and after the elections and media coverage to see the credibility of the process.

TVC News Reporter Ademola Lawrence who is covering the election in Akwa Ibom state also spoke with some residents about Saturday’s poll.

Unlike most states, the Uyo branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria is yet to distribute the sensitive materials to the 31 local government areas of the state.

A security personnel at the apex bank branch in Uyo says the materials were removed from the Apex Bank on Friday.

Speaking with some of the residents, they say despite the hurdles of no cash and fuel scarcity, they will come out and vote for the candidate of their choice.

For European observers, they are eager to monitor the elections from every perspective and notes the transparency and the process.

Irrespective of the challenges that the country is currently facing, the people of Akwa Ibom have decided to make an informed choice by voting for the right candidate that will pilot the affairs of nation for the next four years.