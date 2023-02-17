Vice Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic party, Ifeanyi Okowa is urging the people of Delta State and Nigerians to vote for Atiku Abubakar as President.

Okowa said the PDP has all it takes to rebuild the nation’s economy and end the problem of insecurity across the country.

Governor Okowa made the call as the parties rounded off its Statewide campaign at Bomadi and Warri North local government areas of the state.

It is the last lap of the PDP Statewide campaign to all 25 Council areas in Delta State. Bomadi local government area is where the party train makes its stop as party leaders including Senator James manager and supporters Converge on Olo Primary School to woo electorates.

The PDP governorship candidate Sheriff Oborevwori called on the Ijaw speaking area to continue their support for the ruling party in the state for more development.

Koko headquarters of Warri North council is the final destination of the

campaign as Governor Okowa urges Atiku Abubakar on Friday the 25th to rescue the nation.

PDP faithful are confident of victory at all levels but only time we tell.

The PDP Presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has reiterated his determination to lead his party to rescue, reset and relaunch Nigeria on the path of economic development for a prided place in the comity of nations.

Atiku who has consistently lamented the poor situation of the education sector in the country says his administration would ensure that a no-strike regime was established in the nation’s University system bastardized by the All Progressives Congress -led Federal Government.

He said that a PDP government under him would work assiduously to forge a truly united country where every part of Nigeria had a sense of belonging irrespective of ethnic, cultural or religious leaning.