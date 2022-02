National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has taken his consultation tour to the palace of the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun Oyetunji

He is accompanied by the Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola and other chieftains of the All Progressives Congress.

The former governor of Lagos state on Thursday paid same visit to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and the paramount ruler of Ijeshaland.