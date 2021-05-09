The Independent National Electoral Commission says it has decided to convert polling points into substantive polling units across the 33 local governments areas of Oyo state.

INEC said this is to bring voting venues closer to the electorate ahead of the next general election in 2023.

Resident Electoral Commissioner Mutiu Agboke who spoke with newsmen at a stakeholders forum in Ibadan, the capital said as a way of seeking for its credibility, it had received a lot of requests regarding creation of polling units as the existing polling units are inadequate.

The Independent National Electoral Commission last month announced the 18th of February 2023 as the date for the next General election in Nigeria.

Other political stakeholders emphasized the relevance of a secure and safe environment for voters.

INEC denies that it is creating additional polling units; it says it is only converting existing polling points to polling units.