The Independent National Electoral Commission has said that more than 700,000 persons are yet to collect their Permanent Voters Card since the last registration exercise in Oyo state.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Oyo state Mutiu Agboke disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Ibadan.

He said the figure was as a result of some inevitable circumstances like death, state and relocation of residents in the state.

While commenting on the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration, Agboke said the exercise has improved it’s system of registration process with the introduction of reliable online portals and INEC Voter Enrolment Device (IVED).

According to him, this year’s CVR exercise is unique, as the equipment for the exercise is a new registration machine called the INEC Voter Enrolment Device (IVED) which is built around the concept of a Tablet computer.

He said the CVR exercise would be for Nigerians who are 18 years and above, registered voters who have had problems during the accreditation for past elections, and those with other related problems.