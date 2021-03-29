The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State has inaugurated an 18-man Reconciliation and Engagement Committee to reconcile aggrieved members of the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

A former Acting National Chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje is the chairman of the committee that has Senator Rafiu Ibrahim, Alh. Ishola Balogun- Fulani, Comrade Bisi Fakayode and Alh Dabarako Mohammed, among others as members.

Speaking while inaugurating the committee at the party’s secretariat in Ilorin, the state capital, the PDP Chairman in the state, Mr. Kola Shittu said the reconciliation committee is necessary to reconcile the various interest groups within the party and iron out issues related to the loss of the 2019 elections in the state by the party.

He enjoined members of party to see the constitution of the reconciliation committee as a therapeutic process which cannot achieve its aims at one shot.

Responding, the Chairman of the reconciliation committee, Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje described the event as epoch making day for Kwara PDP.

While acknowledging the enormous task before the committee members, Baraje assured the leadership of the party that they would do a thorough job and deliver on their terms of reference.