Zamfara laments continued Schools Closure over Insecurity

Seventy five Secondary Schools in Zamfara Communities remain closed for over a year due to Insecurity

Most of the schools affected are Girls Colleges, a Development that has resulted in many of the students abandoning their education and many others being given out for marriage

That’s according to the Permanent secretary, Zamfara State Ministry of Education Kabiru Attahiru

He said the decision by the Zamfara State Government becomes necessary considering the cases of Insecurity in some Communities the schools are located

Mr. Kabiru Attahiru stated this at a two day state level Meeting to Domesticate National Policy on Gender in Education Organized by the Zamfara State Universal Basic Education Board with Support from UNICEF

“What is happening at the moment is the seventy Five Secondary Schools in Different Communities across Zamfara State are closed due to Insecurity’ He said

” Majority of the schools affected are Girls Colleges and the students are no where to be found” he added.

” Many of the students are married and some gave left School and will never see the four walls of school in their life” Kabiru explained bitterly

He appeal to authorities concern to ensure all that will be discussed in the course of the Program is implemented in schools

” It is is Unfortunate that most times what we gather to discuss in gatherings like that is usually not what happens in the field” He maintained

” So, we need to change the narrative this time around so that we can do the talk and action”

On his part, the Chairman House Committee on Education at the Zamfara State House of Assembly Yusuf Kanoma said though Government shutdown Schools due to insecurity, but have given option to parents to sent their children to school in any safer Community close to the them.

” Government didn’t just shutdown Schools, but wants to avoid repeat of the ugly Incidents of Kidnapping of students as most of the Communities affected are frontline in terms of Insecurity” He said.

” Even the Government is not Happy that despite the option for parents to retain students especially the girl Child in school by sending them to school in the nearest and safer Communities, some parents decided not to comply”.

The Lawmaker said the Matawalle’s administration is working tirelessly to ensure insecurity not only in schools but across the state remain a thing of the past.

Earlier, the Chairman Zamfara State Universal Basic Education Board represented by the state UNICEF Focal Person Muzammail Ibrahim and the UNICEF GEP III Coordinator in Zamfara Ahmad Hashim appeal to participants to make positive contribution that will lead to the full domestication of the National Policy On Gender In Education that will attract more enrollment in school especially that of the girl child

The Duo noted that any decision agreed upon by the participants will become the stand of Zamfara State on National Policy on Gender in Education

The goal of the gender in basic Education policy, is to ensure equal access to basic Education and promote retention, Completion and high performance for all

The organisers Insist that the policy if domesticated, will help improve the standard of Education and Girl Child Enrollment in Zamfara

Other Speakers at the event also want traditional rulers to be included in running the affairs of schools in their domains in order to encourage girl child enrollment and smooth running of the policy

Those in attendance at the first day of the meeting includes representatives of the wife of Zamfara State Governor Aisha Bello Matawalle, Emir of Kaura Namoda Sanusi Ahmad Asha, Representative of Emir of Anka, permanent secretaries, Local Government Education Secretaries, stakeholders in Education among others.

