Scores of dead fish pulled from ‘toxic’ river in Poland

At least 10 tonnes of dead fish have been pulled out of the River Oder which flows along part of Poland’s border with Germany as officials warn people not to enter the water due to possible contamination.

This shocking extinction of fish is happening due to recent drought conditions in Europe and a possible water contamination in that region.

The fish were removed by anglers and volunteers along a 124 mile stretch of the River Oder in Poland, according to Przemyslaw Daca – head of State Water Holding which manages the country’s waters.

Daca described the situation as a gigantic ecological catastrophe, with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki vowing to find and punish those responsible.

Low river levels due to the drought in Europe might have aggravated possible contamination.

According to regional environmental protection authorities in Wroclaw, water samples taken from the Oder showed an 80% probability that they contained the toxic substance mesitylene.

Several German districts near the Polish border have encouraged residents to avoid the river and also not to consume fish caught in the Oder until the real reason of the fish fatalities was determined.