Police arrest Fake Army Captain for Armed Robbery

Detectives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a fake Army Captain, Andy Teddy Edwards, (Male) aged 39 for armed robbery.

Advertisement

The fake soldier, who posed as a modeling agent, invites ladies for auditioning and then robs them of their cars and valuables at gunpoint.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was arrested following a painstaking investigation that was launched after one of his victims reported the robbery of her Lexus RX330 SUV.

Advertisement

Further investigation led to the recovery of one Ford Edge SUV with registration number KRD 276 EG, one sewing machine, one POS machine with six SIM cards, two pairs of military camouflage uniforms, one number plate – AFL 469 GD, in the suspect’s house.

Advertisement

While investigation is being rounded off, the owner of the Ford SUV is hereby urged to come forward to claim ownership.

The suspect according to the Lagos State Police Command would be arraigned after investigation.

Advertisement