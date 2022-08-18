Ortom calls on FG to designate Benue as a mineral producing state

Governor Samuel Ortom has called on the Federal Government to include the Benue State Government on the list of states to benefit from the 13% derivation revenue funds as a solid mineral-producing state.

The Governor made the call Tuesday, in his opening remarks before the commencement of the State Executive Council meeting at the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi.

Ortom acknowledged that Benue State has abundant mineral resources such as cement, zinc as well as gold, which he pointed out were recently discovered in large quantities in Kwande local government area of the state.

He stressed the need for the state to be designated a non-oil producing state to also derive maximum benefits from its natural resources.

The Governor said the Benue State Government would equally secure a license from the Federal Government to regulate mining activities within its territory and directed the Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Solid Minerals to facilitate the process of acquiring the license.

While appreciating members of the State Executive and Security Councils, the State Assembly, the media and the people of the state in general for keeping faith with his administration, Governor Ortom reiterated his commitment to meeting the yearnings and aspirations of the people.