77th Annual General Assembly ongoing in Lagos

The 77th Annual General Assembly is ongoing in Lagos.

It is precisely one month to the exit of the current board of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, led Amaju Pinnick.

The General Assembly of the NFF consists all the Chairmen of the State FAs and Abuja and their secretaries, the Players Union, Coaches Association, Referees Association, Nigeria Professional Football Club, the Nigeria National League, the Nigeria Nationwide League, the Nigeria Women’s Football League, the Men and Women Club Owners.

Among the contentious issues is the eligible voting congress.

There are two divides. One holds that a new electoral guideline allows an expanded voting congress, while the other insists that the current guideline should be maintained.