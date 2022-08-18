Nigerians stranded in Dubai seek FG’s assistance

A group of Nigerians stranded in the UAE have sent an SOS to the government seeking to be evacuated back to the country.

One of the ladies who spoke to TVC News on telephone says they have been at the Dubai Deportation camp for over a week without adequate food and care

According to her, they’re almost a thousand Nigerians in the camp, including children

She says other nationals have in the camp with them have been attended to by their mission in UAE, but for them, they have not been able to reach the Nigerian Mission as they didn’t get response to the many messages they sent

The lady says most of them were trafficked to the UAE on the promise of being given a job but were rather used for commercial sexual exploitation with their travel documents seized from them