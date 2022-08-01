Former LASU VC Lateef Hussein dead at 75

A former Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Lateef Akanni Hussein, has died.

He was aged 75 years.

According to reports, the renowned academic died on Sunday evening after a brief illness.

Hussein’s death was announced on the official Twitter account of the institution of the state government.

Hussein, a physics professor, served as the institution’s sixth substantive vice chancellor from 2005 to 2011.

The LASU VC, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, confirmed the news on Monday and expressed shock at the loss of her former boss, under whose direction she served as the varsity’s Deputy Vice Chancellor.

The remains of the deceased has been buried at Atan cemetry in Yaba, Lagos according to Islamic rites.

