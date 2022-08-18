FMC Owo Resident doctors begin two weeks warning strike

Members of the Association of Resident Doctors at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, Ondo State have begun a two week warning strike over shortage of personnel.

The doctors shutdown services at the hospital after the association’s general meeting in Owo.

President of the Owo FMC ARD, Olaopa Olutobi Gideon, said the strike was inevitable as they were working ‘under dire stressful conditions.’

He added that there were only 80 Resident Doctors and Health Officers currently in the employment of the hospital.

Other issues raised by the doctors as contained in a communique released after their meeting was lack of befitting and secured accommodation for their colleagues working at the hospital’s annex in Akure.