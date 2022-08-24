EFCC arrests NDDC’s Account Director Over N25bn Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested a Director of Finance and Accounts at the Niger Delta Development Commission for alleged Fraud.

Mr. Eno Ubi Otu, a director of finance and account, at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), is currently being grilled by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in relation to a case of alleged diversion of over N25 billion tax remittances.

It was learnt that the director, who arrived at the Commission in the early hours of Wednesday and was still being interrogated as of press time.

An anonymous source within the commission disclosed that the arrest was part of a larger investigation of the forensic audit report of the NDDC.

Details of how the N25 billion was looted and how it was shared and who the beneficiaries are, could not be ascertained as at the time of going to the press as the Spokesman for the Commission, Wilson Uwujaren, could not be reached for confirmation.

The allegations of Fraud raised against the Leadership of the Niger Delta Development Commission have led to series of investigation into its activities culminating in the Forensic audit ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari following the fainting spell by its former acting Managing Director, Daniel Pondei, under questioning at a public hearing of the National Assembly.

The actions taken by the EFCC is expected to lead to more revelations as its investigation into the Forensic audit of the agency established to bring development closer to the People of the Oil rich Niger Delta region following years of underdevelopment and environmental degradation.

Observers and Experts have also continued to ponder on how an interventionist agency that promised so much on inception has become a cesspool of corruption and all that is bad about the country.

The Niger Delta Development Commission was established under the President Olusegun Obasanjo administration.