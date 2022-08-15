Customs generates N1.292 trillion in first half of 2022

The Nigerian Customs says it generated one point two nine two trillion naira (N1.292T) in revenue into the Federation account from January to June this year.

The Deputy Comptroller of Customs Timi Borodi made this known while speaking on the achievements of the command in Abuja,

He stated that the figure generated is higher than the amount generated within the same period last year by twenty eight point eight percent.

The Nigerian customs was given a revenue target of over three trillion naira this year, an amount higher than last year’s figure by about eight one percent.

Despite this tall order, the agency says one point three trillion was raked into the Federation account in the first half of the year.

Despite the fact that the number of pre-arrival assessment reports issued has decreased compared to the same period previous year.

It added that over one hundred and fifty six billion(156bn) billion in collections made on behalf of other organisations has gone into the non-federation account.

On excise duties, Over sixty eight billion was collected from beer, spirits and other alcoholic beverage manufacturers from January to June.

It also made collections in line with the newly added provisions under schedule five of the common external tarrif , from extant traders producing carbonated sugary drinks in June to the tune of one billion naira

Revenue from telecommunications and digital networks has yet to be collected since methods have not been established, according to Timi Borodi,

Smuggled goods worth thirty nine point one billion naira were also seized due to policy and regulatory infringements.

Narcotics and other illicit drugs, foreign parboiled rice, dangerous pharmaceutical, Petroleum products as well as cars constituted seizures made.

Seven persons were also arrested in violation of the anti-money laundering act, while twelve foreign and local suspects were arrested for illegal trafficking of endangered species.