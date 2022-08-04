Criminals are using facemasks to commit crime in Kogi – Fanwo

The Commissioner for Information in Kogi state, Kingsley Fanwo, clarified the rational behind the immediate closure of all brothels harbouring criminals and ban imposed on the wearing of facemasks in public places for proper identification in the state.

Mr Fanwo who was on TVC’s This Morning on Thursday, said there’s urgent need for the state government to urgently control the new wave of criminalities in the state before it degenerates into a large scale threat.

He said the state government’s decision was to curb new trend of criminal activities in the state and ensure that Kogi remain the safest State in the country.

“The order was informed by security intelligence that some elements are hiding under the wearing of facemasks and dark glasses to disguise and commit crime. He however noted that there are certain public places such as hospitals, schools etc that wearing of facemasks are allowed.

“There need for the government to be proactive in addressing security challenges if it must keep the state safe.”

Speaking on the state security architecture, the information commissioner said the administration has a formidable vigilante groups comprising youths who are locals and understand the terrain of their community to effectively security challenges in the state.

Mr Fanwo also added that the state government has what it called operation total freedom where a total of 100 patrol fans were procured for surveillance and protect the lives and property in the state. He said the Yahaya Bello administration has also tapped into technology in addressing security challenges through the procurement of state of the art gadgets in addressing security challenges.

Speaking on the state of medical facilities in the state, Mr Fanwo while people were busy talking about COVID-19 and investing heavily in it, Kogi was busy improving in health sector across the state.

“As we speak, the reference hospital in Kogi state is going to be the best in the country, far better than the best in Lagos state and a-list states,. We have also remodeled the state specialist hospitals, when you get to the Lokoja state hospital, you won’t be able to identify it. We are conscious of the fact we are bordered with many states and that’s why we are concentrating on our state of hospitals,” Mr Danwo said.

Recall that governor Yahaya Bello had on Tuesday in Lokoja during a meeting with all first and second-class traditional leaders including Local Government Council Chairmen from the 21 LGA in the state, ordered the ban on wearing of facemasks in public places.

Bello also ordered the removal and demolition of shanties in Lokoja, Osara, Zango, Itobe, Obajana Okaba and all other areas located in the state. He also ordered the immediate removal of trailers parks within 30 metres on the right of ways

He urged the State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Local Government Chairmen, union leaders and security agencies to meet with tricycle and motorcycle riders for proper documentation.

Governor Bello also urged all traditional rulers to guard their domain and ensure all the nooks and crannies of their areas are cleansed noting that the land belongs to them and should know who occupies every inch of it.

The Governor sympathized with the family of the killed security agents in Ajaokuta Local Government Area.

While admonishing all LG council chairmen, and security agencies to continue to do their job without fear or favour, the governor, however, sent a strong warning to politicians of all political parties about their conduct and advised them not to be involved in anything that could disrupt the peace of the people and the security they presently enjoy.

Bello charged the citizens and residents in the state to give vital security information to the law enforcement agency and to also cooperate with them for better security.