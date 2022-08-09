Buhari congratulates The Nations’ Managing Editor, Yusuf Alli at 60

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a congratulatory message to the Managing Editor, Northern Operations of the Nation Newspaper Yusuf Alli on his 60th birthday.

The president commended Yusuf Alli’s dedication to duty, his devotion to nation building and determination to promote democratic values.

In a statement released on behalf of the President by his special adviser on media and publicity Femi Adesina, the president acknowledged the contribution of the veteran journalist to political developments in the country, as a reporter and editor, regularly updating the public on germane issues with his hallmark of fairness, balance and clarity, which endear many readers to his reports.

The President joined the Nigerian Union of Journalists, and Nigerian Guild of Editors in celebrating with the prolific reporter and editor, whose interest in humanity recently saw to his investiture as 11th President of Rotary Club of Abuja in Maitama.

