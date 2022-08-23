Breaking: Six persons die in road accident in Ondo

Six persons, on Tuesday, lost their lives in a road accident along the notorious Ondo-Ore road in Ondo State.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred when the driver of a trailer traveling inward Ondo two from Ore lost control of the wheels and rammed into a Nissan bus with ten passengers.

The Ore Unit Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Babafemi Alonge, who confirmed the accident, said six of the passengers inside the bus died on the spot.

Alonge listed the dead as one male, four female adults and a female child, while four persons sustained varying degree of injuries.

He added that corpses of the victims have been deposited at the Ore General hospital’s morgue.