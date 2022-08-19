At least 2,700 kidnapped victims rescued unhurt-Police PRO

Spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, says about 2,700 victims were rescued unharmed from kidnappers between April 2021 and April 2022.

The police image maker added that the victims were rescued without payment of ransom and those arrested were charged to court.

CSP Adejobi stated this on Friday while responding to questions on TVC’s This Morning with Yori Folarin.

According to the Force PRO, over 72,000 cases have been charged to court in Nigeria, with 35,000 convictions, while other cases are still pending.

In response to the subject of criminality being reported on social media, Adejobi stated that the majority of what is published on social media is exaggerated.

“Not everything you read on social media is true; wherever there are more than two people in a particular place, there is likely to be some element of criminality.

“The Lagos night economy is not bad; everything is still running smoothly.

“The perception of the north east and north central areas is that they are dangerous. But I’ve been to Gombe and Maiduguri, when the IGP flagged-off a training for the 2023 general election and the social life is fine.

“There are pockets of incidences, kidnapping and armed robbery, but when they occur, we go after the offenders and arrest them.”

According to the CSP, one of the reasons fake news spreads is that many Nigerians do not always verify the authenticity of news.

“Main stream media, digital journalism and others are now on their toes because of social media”.

Misinformation shouldn’t be a problem, according to Adejobi, because Nigerians can call any PRO or CP to confirm or clarify information if necessary.

“The numbers of all the PROs and CPs are available for Nigerians to call and verify, clarify information”

The PRO urged Nigerians to believe in the system and the force as there are rules and processes guiding communication.

He also advised Nigerians to constantly share information with security agencies that will help check insecurity in the country.