Kidnappers of Ondo Monarch Angry with Leader over Ransom

Operatives of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested five persons suspected to be involved in the kidnap of the Onikun of Ikun Quarters in Ikare Akoko, High Chief Mukaila Bello.

Others abducted alongside Chief Mukaila were a former House of Assembly candidate for Akoko Northeast constituency, Yeye Gbafinro, Adeiran Adeyemo and Mr. Bashiru Adekile.

The kidnappers who masterminded the kidnapping of the Onikun of Ikun, Mukaila Bello, in Ondo State have expressed surprise that N4 million ransom was paid. The criminals were reportedly appalled after it was revealed to them that their leader collected N4M and not N2M that he told them.

According to the five visibly angry kidnappers, their leader told them it was N2 million they made, and each of them was paid N200,000. This means that their leader, who is currently at large, carted away with N3 million.

The suspects whose names are Ilyas Lawal, 27; Mohammadu Abubakar Sidi, 26; Garuba Bature, 36; Abubakar Danny, 20, and Mohammed Mosere, 25 were paraded in Akure, the Ondo State capital

They were freed after spending three days in the kidnappers den and payment of N4m ransom.

Four of the suspects who were paraded at the Ondo Police headquarters, said they were arrested at their residence in Ibadan.

It would be recalled that the traditional ruler, the Onikun of Ikun, Mukaila Bello alongside others were kidnapped at about 6:30 p.m., around Ago-Yeye, along Owo/Ikare Road on August. 4, 2022

During the operation, the driver conveying them was shot in the head.