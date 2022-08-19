Over 30,000 teachers set to participate in TRCN conference

The Annual Teachers’ Conference in Nigeria (TRCN) is set to hold, with over 30,000 professional teachers enrolled to participate.

Tens of thousands of people from across the world are expected to attend the conference, which is being organised by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) in partnership with the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

This was made known by the Registrar/Chief Executive of TRCN, Professor Josiah Olusegun Ajiboye, in a statement made available to Journalists in Abuja on Friday

According to the TRCN Registrar, the teachers’ conference- the second in series, which will hold virtually on Monday 22nd and Tuesday 23rd August, 2022, would be declared open by Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu.

Ajiboye said the annual conference has been institutionalized in fulfillment of TRCN’s mandate, adding that the theme of this year’s edition is: “Strengthening Teacher Capacity for More Resilient, Transformative and Inclusive Education System.”

“The 2022 annual conference of registered teachers is the second edition of the conference and over 30, 000 participants have registered online, about 9,000 followers are expected to follow on our social media handles such as Facebook streaming live.

”Similarly, over 10,000 others will view the programme live on UNESCO social media handles.

”A couple of others will be viewing the program in set up viewing centers across three states – Jigawa, Kano and Kaduna,” he said.

According to the registrar, apart from UNESCO, this year’s conference is also being supported by PLANE and Save -the- Children- International (SCI) as well as some government agencies such as National Council for Colleges of Education (NCCE) and National Teachers’ Institute (NTI).

