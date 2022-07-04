Why CAF postponed 2023 AFCON to January 2024

The Confederation of African Football, CAF has postponed the 2023 African Cup of Nations to January 2024 due to the concerns over the rainy season in Cote d’Ivoire.

Initially scheduled for June-July 2023, CAF said the postponement is as a result of the adverse weather in the country that could affect the staging the matches in that period.

After its executive committee meeting in Rabat Morocco, CAF also confirmed that an African Super League will kick off in August next year with a launch in Tanzania by next month.

CAF President, Patrice Motsepe also said the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup finals will revert to home and away format.

