NPFL: Rivers United beat Kano Pillars 1-0 in Port Harcourt

Table toppers Rivers United maintained their grip on the top of the table with a 1-0 win over visiting Kano Pillars at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port-Harcourt.

In other games on match day 36, Plateau United beat Lobi Stars 2-1, Nasarawa United lost 3-0 to Kwara United.

Remo Stars held their nerves to beat Enyimba 1-0 in Ikenne and brightened their hopes of picking a continental slot.

Wikki Tourists beat Akwa United 2-0 while MFM lost 2-1 to Niger Tornadoes at home, a result that confirmed their relegation from the elite division.

After match day 36 of the Nigeria professional football league, here is how the top five teams stand on the table.

Rivers United still lead the pack on 74 points, Plateau United are second on the log with 64 points ,Remo Stars are on 56 points. Kwara

