Police make more arrests in Hindu tailor murder in India

Indian police have made fresh arrests over the weekend in the murder of a Hindu tailor in Rajasthan — a crime that sparked tensions between the Hindu majority and Muslim minority and a clampdown on protests and the internet to prevent them from escalating.

Two Muslim men already under arrest for the murder, who filmed the act and posted it online, said it had been a response to the victim’s support for a politician’s derogatory remarks about the Prophet Mohammed.

The victim, Kanhaiya Lal Teli, had allegedly made a social media post supporting Nupur Sharma, a former spokesperson for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party, who made anti-Islam comments in May.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Three senior police officials said on Saturday that two more Muslim men based in Rajasthan were being held for planning Teli’s murder in his shop in Udaipur, a popular tourist destination.

“We have now arrested the two masterminds, and previously we had arrested two men who committed the heinous crime,” said Prafulla Kumar, a senior police official based in Udaipur.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kumar said internet services were being gradually restored and security forces continued to be on alert.

An angry mob including some lawyers slapped and shoved the four accused in the murder case when they were presented before a trial court on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Judges from the Supreme Court of India said on Friday Sharma must apologize to the whole nation after her remarks intensified religious fault lines in India, angered Islamic nations and triggered diplomatic strains.

Local media reported a separate incident on June 21 in which a chemist was stabbed to death in the western state of Maharashtra for allegedly supporting the remarks made by Sharma on social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Five persons were arrested in connection with the murder of the chemist, and a search is on to trace the prime accused,” Aarti Singh, a chief regional police official, was quoted by local press as saying.

Advertisement