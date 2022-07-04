Breaking News

Ondo Deputy Governor Rescues Accident Victims, Pay Medical Bills

Ondo Deputy Governor rescues accident victims, pays bills Ondo State Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa at the Scene of the Accident where he rescued Victims and paid their Hospital Bills

Ondo State Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has rescued accident victims along Kiniso highway in Odigbo Local Government area of the state.


Advertisement
Advertisement
ding GIF

The victims who are of Hausa tribes were taken to the nearest Clinic at Igushin Community for medical attention.

The accident involved a J5 bus with Registration Number RBC 393XE Abuja and another 18-Seater Hummer bus with Registration number EKY321XS Lagos.

Advertisement
Advertisement
ding GIF

The two buses rammed into each other, leaving many injured.

The Deputy Governor, however, settled the injured occupants’ medical bills.

Advertisement
Advertisement
ding GIF

The Ondo State Deputy Governor was returning from Lagos, where he represented the State Governor at the Civil Wedding between Adebola Irede, son of former Ogun State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel and his wife.

No life was however lost in the accident which occurred around 8:30pm on Sunday

Advertisement
Advertisement
ding GIF

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply