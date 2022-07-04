Ondo Deputy Governor Rescues Accident Victims, Pay Medical Bills

Ondo State Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has rescued accident victims along Kiniso highway in Odigbo Local Government area of the state.





The victims who are of Hausa tribes were taken to the nearest Clinic at Igushin Community for medical attention.

The accident involved a J5 bus with Registration Number RBC 393XE Abuja and another 18-Seater Hummer bus with Registration number EKY321XS Lagos.

The two buses rammed into each other, leaving many injured.

The Deputy Governor, however, settled the injured occupants’ medical bills.

The Ondo State Deputy Governor was returning from Lagos, where he represented the State Governor at the Civil Wedding between Adebola Irede, son of former Ogun State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel and his wife.

No life was however lost in the accident which occurred around 8:30pm on Sunday

