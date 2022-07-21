Plateau APC guber candidate speaks on alleged post primary crisis

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Plateau State, Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe, has described the alleged crisis within the APC family in the state as a mere conjecture.

Mr Goshwe disclosed this on Thursday while featuring on TVC News’ This Morning show.

Advertisement

There are reports that some APC members in the state are not happy about the conduct of the party’s governorship primary which he won.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although he urged those who may have any issue with the outcome of the primary to channel their grievances through the right quarter, the APC candidate But assured that the party in the state is more united than ever.