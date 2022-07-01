No going back on July 15 deadline for submission of governorship, Assembly candidates list – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission said there is no going back on the July 15 deadline it set for the submission of the list of governorship and House of Assembly candidates by political parties.

The deadline was set in line with the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 elections by the electoral umpire.

The Commission cautions political parties that conducted valid governorship and House of Assembly primaries to adhere strictly to the timetable as the Nomination Portal will shut down at 6pm on July 15.

In a statement signed by INEC National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, the Commission urged the parties to scrutinise the personal particulars of the candidates before submission.

The Commission also confirmed the increasing requests by political parties and interested individuals for the Certified True Copies (CTCs) of documents.

According to INEC, no fewer than 186 of such requests have been received. It assured that all the requests would be attended to.