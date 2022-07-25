NECO deploys software to ensure efficient grading of students

The National Examinations Council (NECO) says it has deployed a modern software to ensure accurate grading of candidates and students in all of its examinations.

Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO, announced this during a press conference in Minna to commemorate one year in office.

Wushishi, who listed several accomplishments since taking office, said the new grading system would ensure precise grade value for every subject.

He said “One of the innovations that will impact how the exam is conducted is how we decide on the grade number, which has to do with how students are given grades for different subjects.

“It was previously done manually, and there are procedures that must be followed, but when I joined the company, we felt the need to align ourselves and some of our operations with technology, and we decided that we needed software that would allow us to determine precisely real values for subjects after our exams. We held a workshop to determine grades and marking, and as a result, we were able to use standard software”.

Wushishi added that since assuming office, he has been able to put in place mechanisms to drastically reduce cases of malpractice and other challenges.

Among the measures mentioned by the NECO president are the deployment of robust security surveillance for exam papers and officials, improved welfare mechanisms for staff and examiners, and the use of foolproof software in the selection of NECO staff for monitoring duties.

President Muhammadu Buhari named Wushishi the Registrar of NECO on July 12, 2021, and she took up her position on July 26.