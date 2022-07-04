IBEDC condemns spate of vandalism within its network

The management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc has condemned the recent wave of vandalism within its network, claiming that the vandals’ actions are threatening electricity distribution to its valued consumers.

A statement issued by the Company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Engr. John Ayodele, said unknown individuals hauled away IBEDC 33kV underground cables at Mokola Round-about in Ibadan, Oyo State.

“The stolen cables power the Agodi Injection Substation, serves the Government House, the State Secretariat, Agodi, the majority of Bodija, and hundreds of additional urban consumers.”

According to Engr. Ayodele, IBEDC loses over fifty million Naira every month due to vandals stealing cables, breaking transformers, and destroying other network infrastructure.

He urged IBEDC customers to closely secure their electrical installations to prevent being plunged into sudden darkness, as the firm cannot afford to replace any vandalised installations for the time being.

“We implore all residents and Customers to report any act suspected to be vandalism to the nearest Police Station, Civil Defense and the Department of State Service. IBEDC does not operate late nights and all activities that occur after 8pm should be suspected and reported accordingly”, Mr. Ayodele said.

