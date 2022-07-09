Demolition Of Odumeje’s Church not vindictive – Soludo

Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo has reacted to the demolition of Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje’s church in Onitsha stating that the exercise was not a vindictive act.

The governor stated this while addressing newsmen in Awka, saying that the demolition of Odumeje’s Mountain of Holy Intervention Deliverance Ministries in Fegge, Onitsha-South local government area, was in accordance with the government’s urban renewal program.

He claimed that the state government had issued three-month eviction notices to occupants who had built on drainages, but that they had gone unheeded.

Upon assumption of on March 17th, Governor Soludo pledged to clean up major cities like Awka, Onitsha, Nnewi, and Ekwulobia, as well as remove obstructions in Onitsha, Okpoko, and Fegge that prevent water from freely flowing into the River Niger.