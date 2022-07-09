There is a system failure the govt must address-Kwankwaso

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, two-time Governor of Kano State, former Senator, and Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Party, NNPP, has stated that it is the government’s primary responsibility to ensure that Nigerians are free to move around, free to be in their homes, free to travel on roads, and so on.

Advertisement

The two-time Kano state governor made the remarks in response to the recent attack on the Kuje correctional center, which resulted in the release of approximately 60 Boko Haram terrorists, the recent attack on President Buhari’s Convoy, and the accidental bombing of some villagers in Katsina by the Nigerian airforce.

The NNPP presidential candidate said on TVC’s Political Standpoint on Saturday that it was very unfortunate that our great nation could witness these recent calamities, which have been occurring over the years in this country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This clearly demonstrates that there are security issues in this country to the point where our leaders should not sleep or go on vacation under normal circumstances. It’s unfortunate that there are so many of these things happening in cities, towns, and everywhere.”.

“There is a system failure that the government must work hard to address, or else these criminals will remain. It is only a matter of time before they enforce their brothers in the bush and begin attacking Nigerians.”.

Advertisement

“It is our government’s primary responsibility to ensure that Nigerians have the freedom to move around, to be in their homes, to travel on roads, and so on. There is a system failure that the government must work hard to address, or else these criminals will remain. It is only a matter of time before they enforce their brothers in the bush and begin attacking Nigerians.,” he stated.

Kwankwaso continued by claiming that nobody, particularly within the government circle, had actually informed Nigerians of those who were being detained since the incident..

Advertisement

Advertisement

He urged the federal government to do much more than it is currently doing or has been doing, and urged all Nigerians to support the government and other security agencies in ensuring that all those who have been released from Kuje prison and other locations are apprehended and placed in the proper place.

“I also want to take this opportunity to ask Nigerians, particularly our military and other security agencies to work hard to ensure that such thing doesn’t happen again anywhere in this country”

Advertisement

“Today, as we celebrate Sallah, we have our brothers and sisters in captivity, and we have these bandits, terrorists, and others who have decided to take up arms against Nigerians.” he said.

In response to a question about his strategy for converting his ticket into actual votes on election day, Kwankwaso said work has been going on at the grassroot levels over decades now and that is “our strength”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Now that I have been given a ticket by the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, I believe that I will be more connected to the people, well-wishers, and people of good will in this country. Those who believe in one Nigeria, in education, infrastructure, peace, stability, and national unity”.

Kwankwaso stated that he is aware many people are having sleepless nights because they know it is not going to be business as usual.

Advertisement

“I am sure Nigerians across the country, especially those who will believe in a united and strong Nigeria are very happy that this time around, my name is on the ballot paper and by the grace of God, Nigerians will come out and give the right vote”.

Kwankwaso urged Nigerians, particularly those who have yet to register for their PVC, to do so as soon as possible. He also appealed to INEC, security agencies, and stakeholders involved in the election to do the right thing this time because “I have seen what happened in 2019, especially in Kano, and I hope that things will not be the same.”

Advertisement