Delta ASCSN members demand fresh election as leadership tussle lingers

The Lingering Crisis rocking the leadership of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria in Delta State has taken a new turn even as members demand fresh election.

After the last executive’s term expired in August of last year, the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria in Delta state became embroiled in a leadership power struggle.

The Association has been in disarray since the national body held a contentious election in October last year in which a factional chairman, Martin Bolum, was elected.

At a meeting called by the association’s factional leader, members waited for hours only to be told that the meeting had been postponed indefinitely.

They called for a quick resolution of the lingering leadership tussle that has lasted for almost a year, affecting the function of the association in the state

Senior civil servants in Delta state will remain voiceless as long as the crisis persists, emphasising the need for an immediate solution to the self-inflicted crisis.

