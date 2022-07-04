Breaking News

CBN mandates OFIs to strengthen cyber security

CBN mandates OFIs to strengthen cyber security

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
ding GIF

A new framework for checking cyber security in Other Financial Institutions, OFIs, has been released by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Director, OFIs, CBN Nkiru Asiegbu.

Advertisement
Advertisement
ding GIF

According to Mr. Asiegbu, the framework was influenced by the recent growth in the number and sophistication of cyber security threats against financial institutions, particularly OFIs.

“As a result of recent increase in the number and sophistication of cyber security threats against financial institutions, it has become mandatory for institutions to strengthen their cyber defenses to remain safe and sound.

Advertisement
Advertisement
ding GIF

“Consequently, the CBN hereby issues the attached risk-based cyber security framework and guidelines for the OFIs, which represents the minimum requirements to be put in place by all OFIs.

“The effective date for full compliance of the provisions of the guidelines is Jan. 1, 2023.

Advertisement
Advertisement
ding GIF

“All OFIs are expected to comply on or before that date,’’ she said.

Advertisement
ding GIF
Advertisement

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply