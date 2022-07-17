Cargo plane from Ukraine crashes in Greece

A cargo plane carrying hazardous material has crashed in northeastern Greece, sending Pungent fumes into the air, local officials said.

The plane, operated by a Ukraine-based company, was flying from Serbia to Jordan when it crashed close to the city of Kavala, killing all eight people on board.

The cargo plane was carrying about eleven tonnes of weapons as well as mines to Bangladesh.

Local residents reported seeing a fireball and hearing explosions for two hours after the crash.

The pilot had reportedly requested an emergency landing at Kavala airport due to an engine problem but was unable to reach the runway.

People who live near the crash site have been advised to stay home and to keep their doors and windows shut.

Greek officials are signalling the cargo plane crash as potentially dangerous, due to the nature of the content it was carrying.

According to Ukraine’s foreign ministry, the eight crew members were Ukrainian citizens. “The preliminary cause of the accident is engine failure,” said spokesman Oleg Nikolenko on social media.