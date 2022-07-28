Bulama Burkati speaks on Bandit Warlords in Nigeria

No one seems safe from bandits in Zamfara state, northwestern Nigeria. Gangs of ultra-violent young men ride into villages on motorbikes, armed with guns and machetes, to burn, rape, steal, and kill.

They appear on the roads without warning, shooting drivers and dragging terrified passengers from their cars to be ransomed or shot

In this interview, Bulama Burkati the Executive Producer, the Bandit Warlords in Zamfara speaks on the business of kidnapping and bandit warlords in Nigeria.

