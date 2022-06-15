Senate Condemns Owo Killings, expresses worry over Insecurity

The Nigerian Senate has Condemned in strong terms the attack on St Francis Catholic Church in Owo and the killing of

Worshippers.



The Senate says it is worried about the worsening spate of insecurity in the country after the deputy leader of the Senate Ajayi Borrofice moved a motion on the subject.

A Minute’s silence in honour of victims of the St Francis Catholic Church in Owo in Sunday

The deeply worried Senators wore long faces.

They say killings and violent crimes must be halted urgently.

They fear that such an attack in places of worship could lead to inter-religious conflicts and ethnic war in Nigeria.

In another development, The Senate’s Chief Whip , Senator Orji Kalu says religion should not be a major requirement in deciding who becomes the running mate to the presidential flag bearer of the APC.

The Abia North Senator insists elections are about numbers and not the faith of candidates.

Despite the defection of the leader of the Senate to the Peoples Democratic party,

The APC has received another lawmaker into their ranks.

Senator representing Oyo South Senatorial District, Kola Balogun, is the latest convert to the APC in the senate.

His notice of defection was read by the President of the Senate at the start of plenary on Wednesday.

It will be recalled that armed Terrorists had launched an IED’s attack followed by gunshots on worshippers at the Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church Owo during service killing 40 Worshippers, leaving over 50 Others injured.

The condemnation of the attack was universal while the State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, bowed to ensure the blood Thirsty attackers do not escape justicve for their crime.

The Federal government had also promised to ensure the killers do not escape justice and later disclosed that the Attack had the imprints of the Islamic State for West Africa Province of the Islamic State Terror group.

The disclosure however did not go down well with the State Government which described it as hasty.