PDP Protests reschduling of APC Guber, Assembly Primary in Benue

The Benue State chapter Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has protested against the rescheduling of Governorship and State Assembly primaries by the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the State to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The primary elections which have been slated for Wednesday and Thursday, 08-09 of June, 2022 are to be conducted in 12 out of 23 local government areas of Benue State.

In a protest letter signed by the Benue State Chairman of the PDP, Sir John Ngbede and the Secretary, Dr. Joseph Ianna Nyam, addressed to the Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Electoral umpire in Benue State, the PDP stated that the rescheduling of the primaries by the APC violates Article 1.2 of INEC’s regulations and guidelines,which require at least seven days notice for such an exercise.

The PDP pointed out that the APC has violated section 148 of the Electoral Act, 2022 which requires INEC to issue regulations, guidelines or manual for the purpose of giving effect to provisions of the Act and for its administration.

The ruling party in Benue stated authoritatively that there is no correspondence from the INEC National headquarters in Abuja mandating the State office of the Commission to cover the rescheduled guber and State Assembly primaries in Benue State.

It reminded INEC of its earlier letter to the PDP in respect of the rescheduled ward congresses in Imo, where the electoral body insisted on compliance with the mandatory seven days notice.

The PDP prayed the commission not to monitor the rescheduled APC primaries in Benue State, describing the election as illegal.

The Benue State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress had originally held its Gubernatorial Primary with the emergence of a suspended priest of the Catholic Church, Hyacinth Alia.

His emergence had created a tension and confusion within the party and this new move by the party seems to be to ensure it goes into the election in 2023 in Benue with a United Front.