House Moves to override President on Section (4) of Electoral Act

The House of Representatives has commnced moves to override President Muhammadu Buhari on the amended Section 84 (4) of the Electoral Act on statutory delegates.

This comes on a day the lawmakers called on the NNPC and its subsidiaries to intensity efforts at putting out the fire that has been raging in a private university in Enugu state for more than three weeks.

The House is resuming official tasks after weeks of electioneering activities.

As at the last count, more than one hundred of the three hundred and sixty members failed to secure return tickets of their political parties.

They blame the Indirect primary for this.

Deputy Minority Leader, Toby Okechukwu, is one of those who lost out in the race.

He rises to express his heartfelt sadness over the development

Also rising on a point of order, Delta State lawmaker, Ben Igbakpa, says the 30-day window for the President to sign the latest amendment to the Electoral Act has lapsed.

He says it behoves on the National Assembly to gather signatures and over ride the President

But the Speaker called for a substantive motion, rather than a point of order

The House has now urged INEC to extend the Continued Voter Registration exercise by sixty days so as not to disenfranchise many citizens.

It will be recalled that the President, Muhammadu Buhari, had refused assent to an amended version of the Electoral Act a few days to the Start of Party Primaries.

The refusal to sign the document led to the reduction in the number of delegates at the primaries of all Political parties, it also ensured that Statutory Delegates who hitherto would have participated at the primaries were unable to do so.

The act also contained the clause for the option of Direct primaries for all parties.

Despite pressure and against the e3xpectation of many, the President refused assent.

The primaries at all levels by political parties led to the loss of so many heavyweights especially within the National Assembly.