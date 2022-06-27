Danny Jordaan re-elected as SAFA president for 3rd term

President of the South African Football Association, Danny Jordaan retained his position after securing victory at the polls held last weekend.

The 70-year-old Jordaan will now serve a third term in the hot seat of South African football, a position he has held since 2014.

His election means that the leading body of South African football will be under his leadership until 2026.

The Elective Congress held at the Sandton Convention Centre had been marred by controversy leading up to the day of the elections.

The protest and picketing of the unseating of Jordaan continued until the day of the elections as supporters of vice-president and candidate Ria Led-waba gathered outside the building.