APC inaugurates Sanwo-Olu-led Osun Governorship Campaign Council

The All Progressives Congress on Thursday inaugurated the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led Osun Campaign Committee with a charge to use whatever it takes within the ambit of the law to win the poll.

National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, gave the mandate at the inauguration of an 86-member campaign council for Osun governorship election.

Chairman of the council, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is to be assisted by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, while Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Bagudu; Chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu; Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum’ Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and 15 others were appointed as vice-chairmen.

Other members of the council include: Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami; former Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba; former Chief of Army Staff and Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, General Tukur Buratai and former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.