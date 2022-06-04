Barely 48 hours to the APC Presidential Primaries, youths under the auspices of All Progressives Congress- National Forum say the only chance of the APC to emerge victorious come 2023 presidential elections is to elect a credible and competent aspirant from the North West geo- political zone who will be a presidential flag bearer for the party.The group through their Chairman Mustapha Mala Karamma while briefing Journalists in Maiduguri disclosed that their platform of over 6.8 million members are ever ready to submit to a competent leader who will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari come 2023.

They raised concern over the emergence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, which the only way to challenge him is for APC to desist from zoning formula and unanimously nominate a North West presidential aspirant as Candidate