Zamfara APC Lawmaker Returns to PDP

A federal lawmaker in Zamfara Suleiman Abubakar Gummi representing Gummi/Bukuyyum federal Constituency at the House of Representatives has left the ruling All Progressive Congress APC to return to the People’s Democratic Party PDP

The green chamber lawmaker said the party in Zamfara has not been honest and fair to it Members and necessitated his defection to the PDP

Suleiman Gummi was elected Member of the House of representatives under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party in 2019 but defected to the APC alongside governor Bello Matawalle and other top Government Officials in June 2021

Ten months later, the Green Chamber lawmaker defected back to the PDP

This decision he said was as a result of the sharing of elected political offices by the state Governor Bello Matawalle and former Governor Abdul’azeez Yari among other top APC Bigwigs ahead of the 2023 General elections which has affected his seat

Suleiman Gummi announced his move and his supporters to the PDP at Political Gathering in Gummi, Local Government area of Zamfara State.

“We cannot Continue to remain in APC especially the way the party is going in Zamfara State. The party has lost focus and is not doing anything to deliver dividends of Democracy to the People” Gummi Said

“APC in Zamfara has shared position to Governor Bello Matawalle and former Governor Abdul’azeez Yari’s anointed candidates even before the party’s primary election ahead of next election and this is not politics” Gummi Kicked

“Our move to the PDP will open a new page in Zamfara, because even as we speak, our children will not Participate in this year’s WAEC due to the Government inability to pay for their examination fees which has been the tradition here”

The Engineer turned politician promise to do more in affecting the live of his constituents if re-elected in 2023

” They offered me money not to contest in 2023 but I rejected. Let them use the money and build our bridge, equipt and supply drugs to our Hospitals etc” . He advised the Governor

Suleiman Gummi appeal to his supporters to remain calm and peaceful and assured them of Victory at the polls.

People’s Democratic Party according to him bounce back stronger in Zamfara.