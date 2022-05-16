Video: EEDC office set ablaze in Anambra

The Ogidi District of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) has been set ablaze by yet to be identified persons.

The arsonists burnt about 32 utility and operational vehicles all burnt, including other assets and equipment within the premises.

The incident happened in the early hours of Monday at about 1.45am.

The Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, relayed this development through a release issued today.

Ezeh lamented that efforts made to reach the Anambra State Fire Service at the time to come and rescue the situation did not yield any positive result, leaving members of staff who were on ground to assist in salvaging the situation helpless, as they watched the office building and other assets go down in flames.