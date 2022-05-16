Anambra unrest claims one, Court Premises, EEDC Complex Burnt

A yet to be identified individual has just been shot dead at Eke Oko, in Aguata local government area of Anambra State.

An eye witness account disclosed that the victim, wearing a police-like vest, crested “Say No to Crime” riding on his motorcycle, was intercepted and shot dead by unknown gunmen

Also, Court Premises, inside Idemili North Council Secretariat was set ablaze by the unknown arsonists in the early hour of Monday

Official Vehicles and some offices, including office of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (,EEDC) were attacked at the secretariat.

When contacted, the Anambra state police spokespersons, Tochukwu Ikenga confirmed the incidents.

He said.the Swift intervention by the locals and Police operatives contained the level of damage, the arsonists planned.

Police spokespersons said no life was lost in the Idemili Secretariat attract and that the body of the victim has been deposited at the morgue, with investigation ongoing to ascertain the identify of the victim.

Aguata, the local government area of the Anambra State Governor, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo has come under series of attacks by unknown arsonists.

Just recently, Governor Chukwuma Soludo Visited Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in Abuja, said the IPOB leader condemned the senseless attacks, wished he had opportunity to broadcast and address the situation.

States in the South East region have been on every Monday sit at home lockdown, an order, IPOB has long dismissed, but unknown arsonists ensure it enforced the order.

Anambra State has come under series of attacks since the election of Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo as the Governor of the State.

His local government area of Aguata has particularly been hard hit by attacks from unknown gunmen with many linking their activities to the detention of IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The State Governor Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo visited Nnamdi Kanu in detention over the weekend, he disclosed afetr the meeting with the ddetained separatist Leader that Nnamdi Kanu condemned all violent acts by people claiming to be working for IPOB/ESN.